Suarez double at Cadiz gives Atletico 10-point lead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CADIZ, Spain (Reuters) – Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez fired in two goals as they thrashed Cadiz 4-2 away in an action-packed game on Sunday to march 10 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Suarez gave Atleti the lead in the 28th minute with a curling free kick which was cancelled out by Cadiz forward Alvaro Negredo seven minutes later before Saul Niguez restored the visitors’ advantage moments before the break.

Cadiz had a strong penalty claim turned down on the stroke of halftime when Atletico’s Koke blocked the ball with his hand while on the ground but Atleti got a spot kick just after the break which Suarez converted for his 14th goal of the season.

The Uruguayan has scored five times in his last three games and has an average of a goal for every league start he has made.

Like this: Like Loading...