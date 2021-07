Reading Time: < 1 minute

A suicide bomber killed at least 35 people and wounded dozens in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad on Monday, the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival, security and hospital sources said. Emily Wither reports.

For some Iraqis, one of the most important celebrations in the Muslim calendar was marked with funerals.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

via Reuters

Image via Farsi Agency – Twitter