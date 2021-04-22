Super League project not dead, says Real president Perez

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The president of Real Madrid defended the moribund European Super League on Thursday, saying he was open to altering the format as long as the big clubs with “most fans and most social media followers” were guaranteed a place.

Perez said “four from each place” could qualify but did not explain more fully.

However, he was adamant the Super League project was not dead and that he was still talking with the four remaining clubs, Real, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan.

“The project is on stand-by,” Perez told Spanish radio program El Larguero. “We are going to keep working.”

“I’m convinced that if this project doesn’t work another similar one will.”

Twelve of Europe’s top football clubs – six from England, and three each from Spain and Italy – announced on Sunday they were launching the controversial breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from within the game and beyond.

Fifteen top clubs were guaranteed a place and another five would qualify each season.

However, the project collapsed on Tuesday after eight of the 12 founding members withdrew.

via Reuters

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...