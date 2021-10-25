Super League – Uefa and Fifa accused of breaking EU competition rules – FT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

FT – Football clubs behind the European Super League will accuse the sport’s governing bodies of breaking EU competition rules as they attempt to dismantle a “monopoly” they claim blocks the creation of rival contests. According to the Financial Times, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus are taking legal action against Uefa and Fifa in an effort to fundamentally reorganise the running of the sport.

It adds that “a victory in the landmark case could allow them to take more control over the finances of the competitions they play in.”

According to court filings seen by the Financial Times, A22, a Spain-based company that represents the Super League clubs, will ask the European Court of Justice to judge whether Uefa can continue to act as a regulator that is able to place sanctions on clubs, while also acting as a participant, profiting from organising tournaments such as the Champions League.