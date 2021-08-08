Support for independence drops significantly if Scotland were to join Euro

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Almost 40 per cent of Scottish voters would be less likely to support independence if the nation appeared on course to adopt the euro after leaving the UK, in line with the requirements of EU membership, according to a poll.

A survey of 1,000 Scottish adults found that 39 per cent would be less likely to back the country’s departure from the union if it would then be required to replace the pound with the euro.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, has said that an independent Scotland would rejoin the EU “relatively quickly”. But senior EU officials have privately made clear that the country would then be required to join the euro.

“If you join the club, you have to wear the tie,” said one EU official. “You cannot wear your own tie.”

The survey suggests that the question of an independent Scotland’s currency will become one of the thorniest issues for the SNP when it seeks a second referendum.

Overall, the survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that 47 per cent of Scots would vote against Scotland becoming an independent country if a referendum were held tomorrow, compared to 44 per cent who would vote yes.

Photo: (L-R) British, Scottish and EU flags outside the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

