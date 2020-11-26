Surge in coronavirus infections can affect financial stability, Swedish FSA says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The second wave of COVID-19 that has hit Europe will dampen economic recovery and could affect financial stability in the longer term, Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority said.

It said the measures to minimize the effect on economies meant many parts of the financial system were vulnerable, pointing to concerns over high levels of household borrowing, the commercial real estate sector as well as financial firms and markets.

Main Photo: Swedish Krone bank notes and coins. EPA/FREDRIK SANDBERG

Like this: Like Loading...