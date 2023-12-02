Germany

Suspect in Madeleine McCann case to face separate sexual assault charge

241 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man under investigation for the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann will stand trial in Germany in February on five separate sexual assault charges, a court said on Thursday.

The court in the German city of Braunschweig set Feb. 16 as the start date for the trial.

Under German privacy rules, a spokesperson would not give the name of the suspect, who is charged with three counts of aggravated rape and two counts of sexual abuse of children in Portugal between Dec. 12, 2000 and June 11, 2017

Convicted child abuser and drug trader Christian Brueckner, who is behind bars in Germany for raping a woman in the same area of the Algarve region of Portugal from where Madeleine went missing in 2007, was formally identified as an official suspect in the McCann case in April 2022.

German police said in June 2020 that Madeleine was assumed dead. Brueckner is the subject of an ongoing murder investigation in connection with the case.

Once you're here...

  • Munich Airport cancels flights due to snow

    Munich Airport cancels flights due to snow

    Cde2nd December 2023
    Dec 2 (Reuters) - Munich airport cancelled all flights until at least 12 p.m. local time on Saturday because of heavy snowfall, according to a statement on its website. Around ...
  • Germany hit by deadly winter weather

    Germany hit by deadly winter weather

    Cde29th November 2023
    Authorities in western Germany on Tuesday urged residents to stay home, warning of life-threatening danger, after a burst of winter weather led to hazardous roads, leaving two peo...
  • German government unveils budget fixes as way out of crisis

    German government unveils budget fixes as way out of crisis

    Cde28th November 2023
    Germany's ruling coalition unveiled a supplementary budget on Monday that will temporarily lift a self-imposed cap on borrowing after a constitutional court ruling tore up the gov...
%d bloggers like this: