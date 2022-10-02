Suspended national team coach is on leave – MFA President / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 2 October 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Malta News Briefing

Suspended national team coach is on leave – MFA President

MFA President Bjorn Vassallo said that the head coach of Malta’s national men’s football team, Devis Mangia, did not escape to Italy but was making use of his pre-booked leave. Replying to questions by 103’s Andrew Azzopardi, Vassallo said that the coach, who has now been suspended by the association over accusations of sexual misconduct, has put himself at the disposal of the association since the day of his suspension. The MFA President refused responsibility, insisting that as a football body, the MFA “carries out background checks, we check their coaching license and ask for their police conduct… We simply need a more precise system on a national level”. (Newsbook)

Greens say neither Government nor Opposition want to end passport scheme

ADPD said that the sale of citizenship continues to damage the country’s reputation and neither the Government nor the Opposition is willing to pull the plug on it. During a presser on Saturday, Green chairman Carmel Cacopardo, pointed out that the golden passports scheme “is intrinsically wrong and should be terminated immediately.” Cacopardo highlighted that a green party member of parliament would have immediately presented a motion asking for its termination. “No current MP is currently willing to submit such a motion,” he said.(Times of Malta)

Govt planning to privatise Gozo Channel, PN claims

The Nationalist Party claimed that it is aware that the government is planning to privatise the Gozo Channel. Addressing the media, PN Gozo spokesperson Alex Borg and PN Martime spokesperson Ivan Castillo said that this was worrying for all the Gozo Channel employees and those that used the ferry. “PN understands the importance of the Gozo Channel not only as a business but also as an essential service that sustains Gozitan families. That is why the people deserve to know both the long-term and the immediate plans for the Gozo Channel,” the MPs said. The claim was later denied by the government. (Maltatoday/Independent)

Smooth start for first day of free bus trips

Although it is too early to gather information on the amount of passengers using free transport, Grech said that Valletta, Mater Dei hospital and St Paul’s Bay are the most popular areas among commuters using the service. A spokesperson for the company said that the MPT is expecting an increase in commuters using buses, particularly from the Valletta area. He urged the public to use public transport as it is more convenient and free to those having a Tallinja Card. (TVM)

