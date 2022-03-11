Sweden expects 76,000 Ukrainian refugees in coming months, Over 109,000 refugees registered in Germany so far

Reading Time: < 1 minute

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Reuters) – Sweden’s main scenario is to receive 76,000 Ukrainian refugees in coming months in the wake of Russia’s invasion, Sweden’s Migration Agency said on Friday.

The agency said the forecast was uncertain and presented three scenarios that ranged from 27,000 to 212,000 refugees from now until June. Sweden is in the process of preparing sports halls, warehouses and exhibition centres to house new immigrants.

“The highest scenario include a prolonged and increased brutality in the conflict and that the conflict is moving west in Ukraine. Unfortunately, these are the things we are seeing right now,” Migration Agency head Mikael Ribbenvik told a news conference.

Meanwhile, some 109,183 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Germany so far, said a German Interior Ministry spokesperson.

Of those refugees, nearly 99,200 were Ukrainian nationals, the spokesperson told a regular news conference on Friday.

Photo – A woman with a flower bouquet resembling the national colors of Ukraine (R) hugs an arriving passenger from a train carrying refugees from the Ukrainian-Polish boarder at Berlin central station Hauptbahnhof in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN