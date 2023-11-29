Sweden in recession

Reading Time: < 1 minute

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Sweden’s economy slumped into recession in the third quarter, contracting 0.3% from the previous one, the statistics office said on Wednesday, as higher interest rates hit consumer spending.

Compared to the corresponding quarter last year, GDP shrank 1.4%, more than a flash estimate that had indicated GDP would shrink 1.2%. The flash estimate had indicated stagnant growth compared to the previous quarter.

“GDP decreased for the second consecutive quarter,” the statistics office said in a statement.

“The downturn was general but counteracted in part by strong exports of services. Household consumption expenditure was negative for the fifth consecutive quarter,” it said.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group