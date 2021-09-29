Sweden removes most COVID-19 restrictions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

With most adults vaccinated, Sweden is removing almost all pandemic restrictions Wednesday despite rising case numbers. The country has been an outlier in aspects of its handling of the disease, shunning hard lockdowns throughout the pandemic.

Sweden meanwhile will offer additional groups, including people aged 80 and above, to top up their COVID-19 vaccinations with a third dose, the Nordic country’s health minister said.

So far, a third jab has only been offered to small numbers, but Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a news conference this would be expanded also to those in nursing homes and were supported in assisted living systems.

“Those with the greatest need will, as before, come first,” she told a news conference.

