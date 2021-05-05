Sweden reports 43 deaths from Covid-19, Norway to introduce vaccine certificates

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 14,950 new coronavirus cases since Friday, the latest health agency statistics showed.

The figure compared with 14,911 cases during the corresponding period last week.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 43 new deaths, taking the total to 14,091. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours’ but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Meanwhile, Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates from early June, allowing holders to use them for admittance to events held in Norway, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.

Around a quarter of Norway’s population has so far received a first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, while 6.8% has received two doses.

Photo: A sign requesting people in Stockholm to maintain social distancing in Stockholm, Sweden. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

