Sweden to introduce new measures to clampdown on e-scooter dangers

Sweden is about to introduce new measures to curb on the disruption caused by e-scooters. Bloomberg reports that the latest clampdown comes into effect in September.

“The ban on riding e-scooters on sidewalks and restrictions on where they can be parked follows a cap on the number allowed in the city and new charges for companies that operate networks of them. The legislation has been gradual, but marks an important point in the evolution of the industry. All over Europe, cities are working out how to balance the proliferation of people whizzing up and down streets on the battery-charged two wheelers with the implications for traffic and public safety.

In June Infrastructure Minister Tomas Eneroth said in a statement in June that scooter companies had been unable to control the “chaos” so legislation was needed.

The most restrictive measure in Stockholm is the introduction of designated parking spots or the city’s public racks stands for bicycles. The police will have more authority to remove rogue e-scooters, with the providers footing the bill, according to the report.

