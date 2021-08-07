Sweden wins team Equestrian Jumping Team as Jessica Springsteen takes silver

Reading Time: < 1 minute

dpa – Sweden won the equestrian jumping team gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, edging out the United States and singer Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica who had to settle for silver.

CNN reports that Jessica Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, helped her squad nab silver in the team jumping final at Equestrian Park at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday.Daughter of rock star Bruce and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa, Springsteen made her Olympic debut at this year’s Tokyo Games.The equestrian said she called her family after medaling alongside her teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward.

“I FaceTimed them really quick. They were all screaming, I don’t think we understood anything,” she said.

“Just saw their team USA gear; there was just lots of shouting. I couldn’t make a lot out but I know that they’re so excited.”Sweden won gold in the jump-off, and Springsteen said the experience was “wild.””You definitely start to get the jitters,” she said. “But it was also super exciting. My horse jumped it beautifully. And we really gave it our all out there.”

dpa / cnn

Photo Jessica Rae Springsteen of the USA on Don Juan Van De Donkhoeve competes in the Jumping team final during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA