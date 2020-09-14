Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Swedish 2021 budget to include $1.1 bln in climate measures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sweden’s Social Democrat and Green minority government said on Monday its 2021 budget would contain 9.7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.11 billion) in new spending aimed at fighting climate change.

The measures include raising the subsidy for people buying electric cars, extra cash for public transport, money for climate-smart renovation of public housing, support for biofuels and for building cycle-paths.

The government has said the budget, to be published on Sept. 21, will contain more than 100 billion in new spending aimed at kick-starting the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.
