Swedish companies see recovery, but worry of second wave – Riksbank survey

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sweden’s economy has picked up faster than expected from the hit from the pandemic, but many companies believe it will be a long time before things are back to normal, a regular survey of businesses by the central bank showed on Thursday.

“The economic situation has gradually improved after the substantial fall in demand in the spring,” the Riksbank said in a summary of interviews with companies conducted in late September.

“They have a brighter outlook on the future, but there are concerns about a second wave of the pandemic with new restrictions.”
