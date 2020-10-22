Swedish companies see recovery, but worry of second wave – Riksbank survey

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Sweden’s economy has picked up faster than expected from the hit from the pandemic, but many companies believe it will be a long time before things are back to normal, a regular survey of businesses by the central bank showed on Thursday.
“The economic situation has gradually improved after the substantial fall in demand in the spring,” the Riksbank said in a summary of interviews with companies conducted in late September.
“They have a brighter outlook on the future, but there are concerns about a second wave of the pandemic with new restrictions.”
Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it has invested $100 million in opening new warehouses in Mexico, including its first shipping centers outside the populous capital area, in a bid to offer faster deliveries.
The new sites include two so-called fulfillment centers - one near the northern city of Monterrey and another near the central city of Guadalajara - as well as a support building in the Sta...
British Airways owner IAG warned the travel slump from the coronavirus pandemic had deepened, forcing it to axe even more of its winter flying schedule after it reported on Thursday a quarterly loss of 1.3 billion euros ($1.54 billion).
The loss was far larger than the 920 million euros forecast by analysts, as passenger numbers plunged and it struggled to even half-fill its planes, illustrati...
Britain on Thursday said it would partner with an Oxford-based firm to provide testing for the T cell response of coronavirus vaccine candidates to try to assess their immune responses.
T cell immunity is thought to be essential to protection against infection from the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus, and could provide longer term immunity than antibodies.
The UK Vaccine Taskforce has chosen Oxford ...
The democratic opposition in Belarus has been awarded the 2020 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.
European Parliament President David Sassoli announced the winners on Thursday.
“Let me congratulate the representatives of the Belarusian opposition for their courage, resilience and determination. They have stood and still stay strong in the face of a much stronger adversary. But they have...
Unilever reported a stronger-than-expected return to sales growth in the third quarter on Thursday led by emerging markets where it generates the bulk of its revenue.
Underlying sales rose 4.4 percent, for the Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Hellmann's mayonnaise and Tresemme shampoo. Analysts on average were expecting an increase of 1.3 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.
...
Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics is expecting strong demand from the car and mobile phone industries to boost sales growth in the fourth quarter as it braces for a loss of revenue from China's Huawei
The Geneva-based company, whose major clients include iPhone maker Apple and carmaker Tesla, was also positive on the outlook for 2021, helping its share to reverse declines earlier on ...
French spirits maker Pernod Ricard doesn't expect sales to rise until next year as second-wave COVID-19 lockdowns are likely to hit its business heavily in the last three months of 2020, the company said on Thursday.
Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits company behind Diageo, said sales rebounded in the three months to Sept. 30 after a torrid previous quarter but were still down 6% from ...
More than a third of British hospitality companies are at risk of going bust, according to a survey on Thursday that suggested more support will be needed for businesses amid a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Office for National Statistics said 17% of food and accommodation businesses reported a "severe" risk of insolvency, while a further 21% said the risk was "moderate".
The data...
Birkin handbag maker Hermes' comparable sales picked up again in the third quarter, rising 7%, and the group said this positive momentum had extended into October after a rebound in Asia and other regions as some coronavirus restrictions eased.
Luxury goods groups were hit hard by store closures during lockdowns to combat the pandemic.
But a gradual re-opening, even as governments bring in ...
ADPD leader Carmel Cacopardo, together with Flimkien ghal-Ambjent Ahjar and residents from Bahar ic-Caghaq have submitted their objections to the Maghtab incinerator in response to the Environment Impact Assessment currently under public consultation.
During a press conference, Astrid Vella from FAA argued that the incinerator is “an admission of failure to the recycling process.” She criticiz...
