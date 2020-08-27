Swedish economic sentiment higher for fourth month in row in August

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Economic sentiment in Sweden rose for the fourth month in a row, but remains well below normal levels after the novel coronavirus outbreak, a survey from a leading think-tank showed on Thursday.

Overall sentiment rose to 87 points in August from 83.8 points the previous month.

“The improvement was due primarily to stronger signals from the service sector,” the National Institute for Economic Research said in a statement.

“The confidence indicator for the service sector jumped 6.3 points to 79.6, but remains the most negative sector.”

