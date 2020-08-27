Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Business, Sweden

Swedish economic sentiment higher for fourth month in row in August

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Economic sentiment in Sweden rose for the fourth month in a row, but remains well below normal levels after the novel coronavirus outbreak, a survey from a leading think-tank showed on Thursday.

Overall sentiment rose to 87 points in August from 83.8 points the previous month.

“The improvement was due primarily to stronger signals from the service sector,” the National Institute for Economic Research said in a statement.

“The confidence indicator for the service sector jumped 6.3 points to 79.6, but remains the most negative sector.”

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: