Swedish manufacturing PMI dips again in June

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Activity in Sweden’s manufacturing sector fell for the second month in a row in June, dropping to 65.8 points from a downwardly revised 66.0 points the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

After recovering ground lost during the pandemic, industrial activity could be entering a calmer phase “at the same time as supply shortages have become an increasing problem for industry,” Jorgen Kennemar, economist at Swedbank, said.

The sub-index for production was the biggest contributor to the monthly fall in the overall index.

Photo: A general view of a Swedish flag in front of a upscale sea-front building of Ostermalm area in Stockholm, Sweden. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN