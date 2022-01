Reading Time: < 1 minute

STOCKHOLM, Jan 3 (Reuters) – Activity in Sweden’s manufacturing sector inched lower in December with the purchasing managers index slipping to 62.1 points from a downwardly revised 63.1 points in the previous month, compilers Silf and Swedbank said on Monday.

The index remains well above its historical average of 54.8 points.

The index for suppliers’ raw material and input costs reached 87.9 points in the month.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)