Swedish PM urges EU to boost security after Brussels terror shooting

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to bolster border controls and internal security after a gunman killed two Swedes in Brussels on Monday, saying the region could not afford to be “naive”.

Two Swedes were shot dead and a third wounded in central Brussels on Monday night as Belgium hosted Sweden for a football match. A man who identified himself as a member of the Islamic State claimed responsibility in a video posted online.Police in Brussels later shot and wounded a 45-year-old Tunisian suspected of the killings. The suspect died in hospital from his wounds, Belgian authorities said.”All indications are that this is a terror attack aimed at Sweden and Swedish citizens only due to them being Swedish,” Kristersson told a news conference.”These terrorists want to scare us into obedience and silence. That will not happen.”Kristersson said Sweden and the European Union needed to better protect their borders and ensure that dangerous individuals could not stay illegally within the region, adding: “This is a time for more security, we can’t be naive.”

via Reuters

