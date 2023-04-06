UPDATED: Swedish prosecutor says state sponsored group still most likely Nord Stream culprit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

STOCKHOLM, April 6 (Reuters) – The Swedish prosecutor investigating the Nord Stream blasts said on Thursday that “the clear main scenario” was that a state sponsored group was behind the sabotage but that an independent group was still “theoretically possible.”

Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist also told Reuters that the type of explosive used in the bombings ruled out “a large portion of actors”.

It remains unclear who was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Germany which spewed gas into the Baltic last year, Sweden’s prosecution authority, which is investigating the incident, said on Thursday.

“We are working unconditionally and turning over every stone and leaving nothing to chance,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement.

“Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this crime, but it should be noted that it likely will be difficult given the circumstances.”

