STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said it would investigate how firms which trade crypto-currencies implement regulations aimed at preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The FSA said in a statement that trade in cryto-currencies presented a “high risk” and that it had “therefore decided to investigate how the market leading firms Safello and Goobit follow anti-money laundering regulations.