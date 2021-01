Reading Time: < 1 minute

Swiss health authorities added Denmark and the Netherlands to their list here of areas from which travellers must enter a 10-day quarantine designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Czech Republic and Panama also join the list that takes effect from Jan. 15. Belize and the Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia come off the list from Thursday.

Main Photo: Passengers at Geneva Airport, in Geneva, Switzerland, . EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

