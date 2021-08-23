Swiss doctors sound alarm over sharp rise in Covid patients

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Swiss doctors’ association has warned of a “very steep” rise in the number of seriously ill Covid-19 patients – mostly unvaccinated – in intensive care in the past few days. Many of them are young people.

“Health teams in intensive care units, who have been extremely busy for the past 18 months, risk being again exposed to increased pressure,” the Swiss Society of Intensive Medicine said in a statement.

It said it could not rule out a further shortage of intensive care staff, which would lead to a worsening situation in intensive care units.

Since the end of June, the number of new reported coronavirus infections has been rising in Switzerland to over 3,000 a day. The growth is largely due to the highly infectious Delta variant affecting unvaccinated people, mainly in the 10-to-29-year-old age group.

The number of daily hospital admissions across the country has risen tenfold from 2-3 in July to around 30.

Photo: A COVID-19 patient in the intermediate care units of Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Geneva, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

