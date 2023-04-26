Swiss gold exports to China rose in March, shipments to India and Turkey fell

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) – Switzerland exported more gold to mainland China in March than in any month since July 2022, but shipments to India and Turkey fell from February’s level, Swiss customs data showed.
Switzerland is the world’s biggest bullion refining and transit hub. China and India are the largest consumer markets for gold and Turkey has been a major importer in recent months as inflation runs rampant.
Following are numbers and comparisons.
SWISS TOTAL GOLD EXPORTS, MONTHLY (KG)
|EXPORT (kg)
|Mar-23
|147,737
|Feb-23
|182,369
|Mar-22
|146,740
EXPORTS TO KEY MARKETS, MONTHLY (KG)
|To China
|To Hong Kong
|To India
|To Turkey
|Mar-23
|67,316
|17,507
|16,550
|10,748
|Feb-23
|57,990
|25,265
|25,644
|43,217
|Mar-22
|11,000
|55
|4,952
|2,099
* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.