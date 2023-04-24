Swiss govt, parliament favour minimum tax for large corporations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) – Switzerland’s federal council and parliament recommend that voters accept a push to implement minimum taxation on large multinational enterprises ahead of a referendum on the issue next month, the department of finance said on Monday.

Switzerland is one of around 140 countries that have signed up to an OECD/G20 project aiming to apply a minimum tax rate of 15% on multinational corporations.

Swiss voters are due to vote on the required constitutional amendment on June 18.

($1 = 0.8901 Swiss francs)

