SWISS plans to cancel 2,900 flights over winter

In an article in the German-language media SonntagsBlick, SWISS International Airlines indicated that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant is causing many people to change travel plans. Although SWISS hasn’t had to cancel flights during the immediate Christmas period, a spokesperson told the paper that due to “restrictions and demand” the airline expects it will cancel about 8% of flights from October 2021 to March 2022. Most flight cancellations will be from mid-January to the end of March 2022.

“This corresponds to a total of around 2,900 flights, of which 1,200 flights have already been cancelled in the past few weeks,” an unnamed spokesperson told SonntagsBlick. They indicated that “passengers will be informed and offered alternatives”.

This represents about 9% of some 33,000 flights that the parent company Lufthansa Group has had to cancel in the winter flight schedule. SWISS flights represent about 15% of Lufthansa Group’s flight plan.

Photo – An image through an airplane window showing a Swiss airline passenger plane between two Lufthansa planes at the Frankfurt airport, Frankfurt, Germany. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN

