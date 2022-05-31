Swiss regulator weighing new COVID booster recommendation for children

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Tuesday it is reviewing an application from pharmaceutical company Pfizer for a new dosage recommendation for a COVID-19 booster shot for children.

The regulator said it was looking at the data submitted and assessing the benefits and risks of recommending a booster shot administered at least six months after basic immunisation for children between ages 5 and 11.

Germany’s vaccine advisory panel on Tuesday said one COVID-19 shot was enough for healthy five to 11 year-olds because most of them had already undergone an infection, be it known of undetected.

The view by the panel of 18 appointees known as STIKO contrasts with approval by European Union regulators for a two-shot regimen in that age group. U.S. regulators last week even authorized a third, or booster shot for the group.

via Reuters