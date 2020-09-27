Swiss reject right-wing motion to end EU free movement policy – projections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

“The outcome of the ballot appears to confirm the government’s policy of bilateral accords with the 27-nation bloc,” says Urs Bieri, political scientist at the leading GfS Bern research institute.

Polls closed at midday and projections show the proposal will be rejected by about 63% of the vote. Final results are expected later today.

It also shows that the Swiss People’s Party was not able to win significant support beyond its own party ranks, he added.

The People’s Party president, Marco Chiesa, said the campaign was an uphill battle against an overpowering opponent. “But we will continue to fight for the country and against “mass immigration”. The proposal wanted the Swiss government to shelve the two-decade-old agreement on the free movement of people and regain full control of the country’s immigration policy.

The political right argued that the free movement policy – which allows EU citizens to work in Switzerland and vice-versa – has led to overpopulation, strains on the environment and infrastructure, and exploitation of the social security system.

The right-wing Swiss People’s Party, which launched the initiative, claimed it is all getting “too much” and that the government must negotiate a new deal with Brussels.

SwissInfo

