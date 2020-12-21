Swiss report 10,000 new coronavirus cases over three days

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Coronavirus infections rose by 10,002 since Friday, data overview from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, as Switzerland headed toward tougher restrictions on public life starting on Tuesday to curb the spread of the disease.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 413,991, the death toll rose by 201 to 6,204, while 391 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.

Main Photo: A policewoman and policeman talk with a restaurant manager as they patrol on the slopes and in alpine restaurants specifically, to check the application of sanitary measures during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the alpine resort of Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

