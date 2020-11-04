Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Swiss report 10,073 new coronavirus infections, 73 more deaths

Coronavirus infections rose by 10,073 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday, as the Alpine country is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 192,376 and the death toll rose by 73 to 2,275. 
