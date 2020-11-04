Swiss report 10,073 new coronavirus infections, 73 more deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Coronavirus infections rose by 10,073 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday, as the Alpine country is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 192,376 and the death toll rose by 73 to 2,275.
4th November 2020
Britain's government and businesses will not be prepared for the end of a transitional period of European Union membership regardless of whether talks to get a trade deal are successful, the Institute for Government (IfG) think tank said on Tuesday....
4th November 2020
British retailer John Lewis said on Wednesday it would cut 1,500 head office jobs as part of its strategy to return to sustainable profit by 2025.
The employee-owned department stores and Waitrose supermarket group, which reported a first-half lo...
4th November 2020
German online fashion retailer Zalando said on Wednesday it was well prepared for a second coronavirus wave after it reported better-than-expected profitability due to an "exceptionally" strong spring and summer season.
Third-quarter adjusted ope...
4th November 2020
Europe's drug regulator will not set a minimum level of efficacy for potential COVID-19 vaccines when considering them for approval, it said on Wednesday, taking a different approach to that of its U.S. counterpart.
Human studies need to dem...
4th November 2020
European Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to set up an EU body that would fight money laundering across the 27-nation bloc, supporting a European Commission proposal from May.
The Council of Finance ministers also gave their backing for ...
4th November 2020
Coronavirus infections rose by 10,073 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday, as the Alpine country is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Li...
4th November 2020
Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign said on Wednesday the former U.S. vice president was on track to win the 2020 election against President Donald Trump, with expected victories in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvan...
4th November 2020
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared to a year-ago profit, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global travel.
The company's comparable RevPAR - a key performance measure for the hotel industry - fell 59.9%...
4th November 2020
BMW on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit rose almost 10% thanks to rebounding Chinese demand for luxury cars and reiterated its outlook, even as a wave of coronavirus infections continues to sweep Europe and the United states.
Just like riv...
4th November 2020
Poland announced further restrictions on Wednesday to halt the spread of the coronavirus and said it would impose a full national lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to surge.
Doctors have told Polish media that the country is running out of hosp...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related