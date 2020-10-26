Swiss report more than 17,000 new coronavirus cases over weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Coronavirus infections rose by 17,440 over the weekend, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, as the government considers tightening restrictions meant to slow the accelerating spread of COVID-19.

The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein rose to 121,093, and the death toll jumped by 37 to 1,914.

Health Minister Alain Berset said on Monday that new Swiss restrictions slated to be announced on Wednesday to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 will likely be in place “a long time”.

“What we’re preparing now will likely last a long time,” Berset said at a news conference in Lausanne. “We’re not making decisions on Wednesday for Friday, we’re making decisions for the next weeks and months.”

