Swiss authorities report 4,275 new cases of Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Coronavirus infections rose by 4,275 cases in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Tuesday, as the country closed restaurants and recreational sites to slow the spread of the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 418,266, while the death toll rose by 129 to 6,333. An extra 171 hospital admissions kept pressure on the health care system.

The country’s federal health office also reported 201 deaths during the past three days, bringing the death toll from the virus to 984.

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...