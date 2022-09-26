Swiss voters support increase in women’s retirement age

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Swiss voters accepted the government’s pension reform plan by a narrow margin on Sunday.

The plan would raise the retirement age for women from 64 to 65, bringing it in line with the age for men.

A concurrent vote on imposing stricter regulations in farming failed to garner majority support.

According to Swiss government figures, the pension system changes had won by 50.57% of the vote, with counting having been finalized in all cantons.

Switzerland’s government attempted to introduce similar reforms plans in 2004 and 2017, both of which failed when put to a vote.

Opponents of the plan, including trade unions and left-leaning political parties, argued that women face significant discrimination and are less well paid on average, meaning they receive smaller pensions than men.

According to Switzerland’s Economy Ministry, women received on average nearly 35% smaller pensions than men in 2020.

The proposal to impose restrictions on livestock farming was not supported by a majority of voters, with slightly more than 37% of the population voting in favour.

The Swiss government had opposed the proposal, arguing it would drive up prices and saying that Switzerland already had strict animal welfare laws. It also said it could cause issues with trade partners around imports of animal products.

Read more via DW

