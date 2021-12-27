Swissmedic approves Roche’s Ronapreve to treat COVID-19 patients

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ZURICH, Dec 27 (Reuters) – Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved Ronapreve, an antibody treatment jointly developed by Roche and Regeneron, to treat COVID-19 patients.

“In this procedure, no data on efficacy against the Omicron variant were submitted,” Swissmedic said in a statement.

The antibody treatment was already authorised for prescription in Switzerland under COVID-19 Ordinance 3 since April 15, Swissmedic said.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Photo – The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche at the headquarters in Basle, Switzerland . EPA-EFE/STEFFEN SCHMIDT