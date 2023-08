Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Israeli air ‘aggression’ put Aleppo international airport out of service, the Syrian defence ministry said on Monday.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack … targeting Aleppo International Airport. The aggression caused material damage to the airport’s runway and put it out of service,” a military source said.

The Israeli military declined comment.

via Reuters

