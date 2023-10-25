UPDATED: Syria says Israeli attack kills eight soldiers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BEIRUT, Oct 25 (Reuters) – An Israeli attack on military positions in southwest Syria on Wednesday killed eight soldiers and wounded seven more, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported.

Citing a military source, SANA said Israel’s “aerial aggression” targeted a number of military positions near the southwestern city of Deraa. The strike also caused material damage, it reported.

The attack took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday (2245 GMT on Tuesday), SANA reported.

Israel’s military said earlier that its jets had struck Syrian army infrastructure and mortar launchers early on Wednesday in what it described as a response to rocket launches from Syria toward Israel.

Since the war between Israel and Hamas started on 7 October, Israel has carried out several reported strikes in Syria including two on the Damascus airport and three on Aleppo’s airport.

Israel has targeted airports and sea ports in the government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Earlier the Israeli military said its fighter jets struck “military infrastructure and mortar launchers” of the Syrian army “in response to rocket launches from Syria toward Israel yesterday.”

Photo: A file photo of an Israeli military drone. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group