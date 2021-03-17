Syria shoots down Israeli missiles over Damascus – SANA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Syrian air defences shot down several Israeli missile strikes over the capital Damascus on Tuesday, state news agency reported.

“At 22:35 (2035 GMT) this evening the Israeli enemy carried out an aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights on some targets in the Damascus area,” Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.

“Our air defences intercepted the attack and shot down most of” the missiles, it said, adding there were no casualties.

SANA / France 24

