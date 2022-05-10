Zelensky asks Malta to end golden passports for Russians / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 10 May 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

1745- Latest News update

Times of Malta says Transport Malta will be stopping the financial incentives for the purchase of new or used plug-in hybrid vehicles, giving people till the end of May to order their car to benefit from the aid.

MaltaToday says a handful of large “controversial” road projects are in the pipeline, Aaron Farrugia said, promising more investment in infrastructure to meet the demands of economic growth.

Newsbook says the nurses’ union said Malta needs some 600 nurses to make up for the shortage which is badly affecting the quality of the services provided to patients.

TVM says Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has announced that extensive restoration works are to start on the Gozo aqueduct. This project involves the strengthening of the structure and the conservation of the aqueduct built by the British between 1839 and 1843 to deliver water from Għar Ilma in Kerċem to Rabat.

Updated 1600 – Ukrainian President addresses Maltese Parliament

When speaking to Malta’s parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Malta to “end the advantages of Russian people, including golden passports and dual citizenship.”

“Please don’t let your island be exploited. Please check to see which Russians are hiding in Malta,” Zelensky asked lawmakers.

Updated 1300

Worker killed in incident at Wasteserv incinerator: A 38-year-old worker from Marsaxlokk has been found dead after an incident at the Wasteserv incinerator in Marsa, the police have confirmed. The man, identified as Joseph Ellul, was found with lacerations to his throat at the entrance of an elevator near the abbatoir area at around 9am, according to sources close to the investigation. Police are at the scene interviewing anyone who had access to the building and investigations are ongoing to clarify what caused the incident.

Alleged drug smuggler wants CD of call intercepts removed from evidence: An alleged drug smuggler is asking a court to remove from case evidence a “defective” compact disc containing telephone intercepts deemed crucial to the prosecution’s case. Joseph Lebrun of Marsascala, now 64, has been at the centre of lengthy criminal proceedings and constitutional cases since being targeted by charges allegedly linking him to a drug-trafficking conspiracy back in 2005.

Morning Briefing

Syrian man pleads not guilty of murdering co-national

On Monday, a Syrian man denied killing a co-national in Marsalforn on Saturday evening. Maher Aljasem, 24, of Marsalforn, has denied stabbing Fawaz Najem, 25, to death in an apartment following a fight between two groups of Syrians. Aljasem also denied having a weapon during the incident and violating the peace before Magistrate Bridgette Sultana. He was also accused of using a knife to lightly injure Kazem Abdalaa. There was no request for bail for the man, who works as a plasterer.

Govt moves new IVF bill

The first reading of a draft bill to modify Malta’s IVF rules has been tabled by Health Minister Chris Fearne. The minister announced the bill’s title at the commencement of the new legislature’s first session, but no information about the reform were provided. “Last Saturday the president told us that new beginnings come with new energy. A few minutes ago, I moved the first reading of a bill on IVF – energy to allow more women to become mothers, and more men to become fathers”, Fearne said.

Covid-19 Update: 70 new Covid-19 cases were reported on health authorities with active cases standing at 2,705. Two new deaths were reported overnight.