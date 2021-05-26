Reading Time: < 1 minute

Polling stations opened on Wednesday across Syria in a presidential election that is set to usher Bashar al-Assad into a fourth term in office.

The government says the election shows Syria is functioning normally, despite the decade-old war. But the opposition and Western nations view the exercise as a farce to rubber-stamp Assad’s grip on power.

Wednesday’s presidential election in Syria will not be free or fair, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States said in a statement on Tuesday, criticising leader Bashar al-Assad.

“We … wish to make clear that Syria’s May 26 presidential election will neither be free nor fair,” the statement said. “We support the voices of all Syrians, including civil society organisations and the Syrian opposition, who have condemned the electoral process as illegitimate.”

Photo: A woman sits next to a picture of the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in the village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI