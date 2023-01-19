TAIPEI, Jan 19 (Reuters) – Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang submitted his resignation along with that of his cabinet to President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, he announced on his Facebook page, ahead a widely expected government reshuffle.
Taiwan premier, cabinet submit resignations
