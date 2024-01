Reading Time: < 1 minute

TAIPEI, Jan 27 (Reuters) – Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Saturday it had detected 11 Chinese military planes crossing the Taiwan Strait’s median line in the past 24 hours.

The ministry on Friday reported 23 Chinese air force planes operating around Taiwan, carrying out “joint combat readiness patrols” with Chinese warships ahead of high-level China-U.S. talks in Thailand.

