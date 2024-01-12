Taiwan says it spotted more Chinese balloons over strait, a day ahead of vote

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TAIPEI, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Friday it detected five Chinese balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait over the past 24 hours, one of which crossed the island, the latest in a spate of such balloons the ministry says it has spotted over the past month.

The ministry this month accused China of threatening aviation safety and waging psychological warfare on the island’s people with the balloons, days before key Taiwanese elections on January 13.

Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, which will be watched closely by neighbour China as it views the island as a Chinese province. Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

Taiwan was under martial law until 1987 and did not hold its first direct presidential election until 1996, a culmination of decades of struggle for democracy and to end authoritarian rule.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group