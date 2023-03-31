Taiwan says nine Chinese planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TAIPEI, March 31 (Reuters) – Taiwan’s defence ministry said nine Chinese planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Friday, adding that they were carrying out combat readiness patrols.

China’s actions deliberately created tension in the Taiwan Strait, the defence ministry said, adding that it condemned the irrational actions.

Taiwan closely monitored the Chinese planes, the ministry added.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said China deliberately raises tensions, but that Taipei always responds cautiously and calmly.

The world can see that Taiwan is the responsible party in Cross-Strait relations, according to the Taiwan presidential office, citing remarks Tsai gave at a think tank event in New York on Thursday evening.

