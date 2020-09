Reading Time: < 1 minute

An oil tanker is expected to start loading a 630,000 barrel crude cargo later this week from storage tanks at Libya’s blockaded Es Sider port, according to a shipping source and a port engineer.

The Cobalt Sun is currently sailing in the western Mediterranean, according to Refinitiv Eikon shiptracking, and is expected to start loading in Libya by Friday, the shipping source said.

Es Sider remains under force majeure due to a blockade by Eastern forces.

Like this: Like Loading...