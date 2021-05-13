Reading Time: < 1 minute

HBO Max announced on Thursday that the long-awaited programme – now titled Friends: The Reunion – will air on 27 May 2021.

The special, which will mark the first time the full cast is reunited in front of the cameras, has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Independent (UK) reports that a first video teaser featuring all six of the sitcom’s original stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. It also announced a string of guest stars including Lady Gaga, David Beckham, James Corden and many more.

The One Where We Get to See Our Favorites Back Together Again. The #FriendsReunion is coming on May 27 only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/HDIFOEXcxu — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) May 13, 2021