Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tech.mt, a private-public partnership between the Government of Malta and the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, and the Malta Employers Association (MEA) have signed a cooperative agreement, strengthening the relationship between the two entities and allowing Tech.mt to contribute towards the

MEAINDEX online portal for business entrepreneurs.

The agreement was signed by MEA’s Director General Mr Joseph Farrugia and Tech.mt Chief Executive Officer Ms Dana Farrugia. The agreement will ensure increased awareness among the local and international business community of the various initiatives, incentives, and projects administered by Tech.mt which are intended to expand the value of the technology industry in Malta through four main pillars of promotion, assistance, innovation, and talent.

Through strategic consultancy, promotional efforts, national and EU-funded projects, research exercises, and participation in international events, Tech.mt strives to position itself as Malta’s main body and intermediary between the tech sector, the business community, and academia. In her comments regarding this collaboration Tech.mt Chief Executive Officer Ms Dana Farrugia stated that “The establishment of bilateral mechanisms between different

entities for promotion and transfer of knowledge are pivotal to creating a wide array of innovative and quality services to our business community. Through this enhanced relationship with the MEA, we can jointly seize the opportunities arising from the digital economy and keep innovating modalities for collaboration in cross-sectoral areas of

our economy”.

MEA’s Director General Mr Joseph Farrugia added: “The signed agreement with Tech.mt marks another milestone within MEA’s effort of establishing an effective network, and collaboration with entities within the local business ecosystem. Digitisation and technological communication nowadays had become a necessity more than ever, and business entrepreneurs and employers are continuously seeking assistance and guidance to keep the pace with all the progressive developments in this field”. Tech.mt has always been a supporting partner to MEA’s members, but with this

agreement we are taking our collaboration to higher levels.

Through meaindex.com, the online toolbox for business entrepreneurs, MEA’s SME Helpdesk will start publishing and promoting all Tech.mt’s services and initiatives to the business community.

Collaboratively, both entities will have new opportunities to strengthen their efforts in

facilitating access for information and be hand-holding partners in the process of retraining and upscaling their day-to-day digital needs in business operations.

Mr Farrugia reiterated that through this agreement, MEA and Tech.mt will be

committing themselves that for the coming 5 years, they will serve as a focal point to

potential young entrepreneurs, business start-ups, SME’s and Micros, and even to

large enterprises to help them be resilient to challenges and through innovative

opportunities they will be able to achieve technological success and remain

competitive in today’s labour market.