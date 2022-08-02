Technology Project For Inspire Foundation Thrift Shops

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Charity shops do not only rely on the provision of items to be sold in order to operate but today, given their increased activity, they also need the backing of a sound technology platform to be able to handle the administrative aspects involved.

“When last year I got to know from the local newspapers that Inspire were planning to open a warehouse to support and grow the activity of their three charity shops and how they were asking for support, we reached out to them and offered to support them with our technology. As such, we approached Microsoft and other business partners who immediately pledged their collective support to this project,” explains Philip Cortis, Founder and CEO of Micro Technology Ltd.

This CSR project driven by Micro Technology saw Microsoft Malta donate discounted Windows licences as well as monetary donations by PwC Malta and DataCore Software, a leading US company in data storage solutions.

Kyle Anastasi, Client Technology Lead at Microsoft Malta commended Micro Technology Ltd’s initiative to help Inspire strengthen the charity shop ecosystem.

“After almost twenty years present in Malta, Microsoft is today not only a major player in the country’s economic growth but an important and active player in its social fabric. This is why we do not only support our partners to grow their business but we also support them in strengthening their respective communities,” said Kyle Anastasi.

Through the funds collected, Micro Technology Ltd who is funding 60% of this project, will supply Inspire with POS terminals with touch screen, receipt printers and barcode scanners for the warehouse and the charity shops, POS software, sales intergration with Inspire’s accounting software, staff training and support on an annual basis.

The project is set to help streamline operations at Inspire’s Give & Take Thrift Shops in Marsaskala, Hamrun and Gozo, as well as their warehouse in Qormi. “The charity shops have a unique thrift culture following, and our Give & Take community is steadily growing. With growth comes the need to make the running of the shops as efficient as possible, and it’s with the help of reputable companies such as Microsoft that we get to do this,” said Giovanna Mirabile, Inspire’s Chief Financial Officer as she thanked all those involved for their support.