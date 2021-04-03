Ten killed in suicide bomb attack in Somali capital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least 10 people were killed on Saturday when a suicide bomber struck makeshift kiosks in the Somali capital, hitting hours after al Shabaab Islamist militants attacked two National Army bases outside the city, the government said.

“A suicide bomber blew up himself under trees where poor mothers sold tea, milk and (narcotic leaf) khat,” Information Ministry spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar told Reuters, adding that more people were wounded in the attack.

There was no immediate comment from the al Shabaab, which had earlier claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Bariire and Awdhigle army bases.

File Photo Somali military seal off a road near the Somali presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia, 19 February 2021. The city often suffers attacks by the country’s Islamist militant group al-Shabab. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

The army said earlier that there had been casualties on both sides in those attacks, but it was now in control.

The bases, located about 100 km (60 miles) southwest of Mogadishu, were struck by two explosions, witnesses said. A third explosion targeted a convoy of troops rushing to the bases from the capital after the attack, they added.

MOGADISHU (Reuters)

