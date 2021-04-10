Ten-man Leeds snatch last-gasp win at Man City

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – A dramatic last-gasp winner from Stuart Dallas earned 10-man Leeds United a shock 2-1 victory against runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

A much-changed City side struggled to get going in the first half, with Leeds taking a surprise lead in the 42nd minute, full-back Dallas drilling the ball in off the post with the visitors’ first shot at goal.

Leeds’ joy was short-lived, however, as a VAR intervention saw their captain Liam Cooper sent off just before the break for a dangerous looking challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

Stuart Dallas (2-L) of Leeds celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United in Manchester, Britain, 10 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Michael Regan / POOL

The depleted visitors then defended en masse, with City struggling to break through, but Ferran Torres broke their resistance in the 76th, levelling the score with a fine finish.

The drama was not over however. As City threw everything at Leeds in search of a winner, the visitors broke at pace, with Dallas racing through to grab a sensational win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the 91st minute.

Reuters

